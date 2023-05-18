Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Amritpal Singh’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail after his arrest

Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh's parents meet him at the Dibrugarh jail on May 18, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Amritpal Singh’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail after his arrest
Amritpal Singh (File Photo)

The parents of self-styled Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh met him at the Dibrugarh central jail on Thursday, a prison official said.

The Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23 after he was taken into custody from Rhode village in Punjab`s Moga district.

The parents of Amritpal - Tarsen Singh and Balwinder Kaur - landed at the Dibrugarh airport earlier on Thursday from where they went straight to the jail where they met their son after obtaining necessary permission from the jail authorities.

On May 4, Amritpal`s wife Kiranpal Kaur met him at the Dibrugarh jail. She was accompanied by the family members of Amritpal`s aide Daljit Singh Kalsi, who is also lodged in the same prison.

Notably, nine other associates of Amritpal, including his close aide Papalpreet and uncle Harjit Singh, are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail since March. According to jail sources, the radical preacher has been lodged in a separate cell. He has already been interrogated by central agency officers. 

(Also Read: Why are farmers protesting on railway tracks in Jalandhar? Know what happened)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.