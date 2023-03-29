Amritpal Singh crackdown: What is ‘hue and cry’ notice, issued against Khalistani leader in Punjab?

Amritpal Singh with close aide Papalpreet Singh (File photo)

Just a few hours after several reports and sources claimed that Amritpal Singh might be surrendering to the Punjab police soon, the authorities have sounded a high alert in the state and issued a ‘hue and cry’ notice against the Khalistani leader.

The Amritsar Rural police issued a ‘hue and cry’ notice against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, urging all the authorities and civilians in the area to keep a lookout for the fugitive and submit any information they might have regarding him to the police.

Amritpal Singh evaded arrest and has been absconding for about 10 days, with the Punjab police launching a massive manhunt against him. After fleeing the police, it is likely that Amritpal is back in Punjab and will surrender to the police soon.

Reports suggested that Amritpal Singh will surrender to the police in the complex of Golden Temple, where his idol and militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was shot dead by the authorities during Operation Blue Star.

What is a ‘hue and cry’ notice?

A ‘hue and cry’ notice is issued by the state or central authorities when it comes to any fugitive. A hue and cry notice is the process of seeking the help of the public in nabbing a criminal. This means that the public can tip off the police to help them catch a fugitive.

A ‘hue and cry’ notice against a fugitive contains a description of the criminal and the last known location, as well as a tip line number that the public might call regarding the information on the fugitive or if they have seen him somewhere.

‘Hue and cry’ notice on Amritpal Singh

Amritsar Rural police issued a hue and cry notice against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, which states, “Amritpal Singh Sandhu son of Tarsem Singh, resident of Jallupur Khera, Police Station Khilchian, Amritsar is wanted by the police of District Amritsar (Rural) Punjab.”

Till now, Amritpal Singh has been spotted in several CCTV camera footages and was reportedly taking refuge in the houses of some of his supporters in Haryana and Punjab.

READ | Amritpal Singh: National issue but international ruckus