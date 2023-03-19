Amritpal Singh crackdown prompts Sidhu Moosewala's father to allege 'plot to disrupt' his son's barsi

File Photo

Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala has asked for a peaceful gathering of fans in Punjab's Mansa today to commemorate the first anniversary of his death and to "draw out next strategy" in the pursuit of justice. In addition, he claimed that the Punjab Police's recent campaign on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was an effort to discourage a huge turnout of Moosewala's admirers for the 'barsi' event.

When the police conducted a huge cordon and search operations to apprehend Amritpal, the authorities throughout the state increased security, halted internet and SMS services till Sunday noon, and enforced restrictive measures under Section 144.

"We are aware of an effort to disrupt it. But I urge my son's admirers and supporters to come calmly and in large numbers," Balkaur Singh said in a Punjabi video message.

According to Indian Express, Balkaur Singh alleged that the television interviews of convicted mobster Lawrence Bishnoi from within a prison a few days before his son's barsi were part of a larger scheme to discredit Moosewala.

On May 29 of last year, Moosewala was murdered, and Bishnoi and an accomplice stationed in Canada, Goldy Brar, were identified by authorities as the primary conspirators. The AAP administration has been accused by Moosewala's family for the disclosure of his security cover information on social media, but they have been insistent that police must apprehend the "actual masterminds" behind the murder.

The Opposition Congress, on whose banner Moosewala had unsuccessfully fought the 2022 Assembly elections from Mansa, is likely to make a strong showing at the barsi meeting.