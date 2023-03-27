Amritpal Singh hiding in Nepal? India seeks neighbour's help to nab fugitive preacher | File Photo

Kathmandu: Fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is hiding in Nepal, a fresh media report from the neighbouring country has claimed. India has requested Nepal’s government to not permit the radical preacher to flee to a third country and arrest him if he tries to move out of Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake passport, the report added.

Nepal’s Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that the Indian Embassy has requested Nepal government agencies to arrest Amritpal if he attempts to flee, citing a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday.

“Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,” the paper went on to say, “The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission.”

(Inputs from PTI)