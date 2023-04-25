Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Amritpal Singh arrest: Did Bhindranwale’s nephew turn police informer before WPD chief’s surrender?

As per reports, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s nephew played a role in the surrender of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by the Punjab Police last week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Amritpal Singh arrest: Did Bhindranwale’s nephew turn police informer before WPD chief’s surrender?
Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (Photo - PTI)

Days after Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga district, reports claimed that slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s nephew might have played an important role in his capture.

India Today quoted sources as saying that Jasbir Singh Rode, the former chief of Akal Takht and the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, played an important role in the surrender of Amritpal Singh, who had been absconding for the past 40 days and was successfully evading his arrest.

According to reports, Jasbir was told by Amritpal Singh that he will be surrendering after reaching the Rodewal Gurdwara on April 23. It is believed that Bhindranwale’s nephew secretly informed the police of his surrender, which eventually led to his arrest.

It is also believed that the police were avoiding arresting Bhindranwale in broad daylight as they feared that it might cause a ruckus and lead to an Ajnala-like incident outside of the Moga gurdwara.

While it is being reported that Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s nephew was the reason behind Amritpal Singh’s arrest, he denied all such claims and said that it was Amritpal himself who had called the police outside the temple after a month-long manhunt.

Amritpal Singh had surrendered to the Punjab Police after a long chase on April 23 and was taken to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, where eight of his aides and mentor Papalpreet are currently lodged.

The Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief has been kept in a separate cell. As per jail sources, he was not allowed to meet other members of the outfit, including his close aide Papalpreet Singh. Amritpal was also reportedly questioned by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as he reached the jail.

A source in Dibrugarh jail revealed that IB officers went inside the prison this morning and that the interrogation of Waris Punjab De chief is underway. Assam police is tight-lipped on the development.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | WPD chief Amritpal Singh printed Khalistani money inspired by US dollar, designed map of Khalistan

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.