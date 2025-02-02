Amrit Udyan will be accessible to visitors six days a week, excluding Mondays, which are reserved for maintenance.

The iconic Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, previously known as the Mughal Gardens, will open its gates to the public for the spring season from February 2 to March 30, 2025. A popular destination in the capital, the meticulously landscaped gardens and vibrant blooms offer a serene escape for those looking to enjoy nature's beauty in the heart of Delhi.

Opening hours and visitor guidelines

Amrit Udyan will be accessible to visitors six days a week, excluding Mondays, which are reserved for maintenance. The gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the season. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to avoid the large crowds typically attracted by the garden's exquisite floral displays during this brief opening period.

Special closure days

While the gardens are open for most of the season, there are specific dates when access will be restricted:

February 5: Closed due to polling for the Delhi Legislative Assembly

February 20-21: Closed for the Visitors’ Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan

March 14: Closed for the Holi celebrations

Entry and Exit Points

For convenience, visitors can enter and exit through Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, which is located near North Avenue. The President's Secretariat has taken steps to ensure smooth access to the gardens while maintaining security and decorum at the premises.

Entry Fee

While the President’s office did not mention any specific entry fee in the recent notification, visitors are advised to check with the official sources closer to the date for updated details on any fees, if applicable.

Amrit Udyan remains a hidden gem in Delhi, offering a unique glimpse into nature’s charm amidst the backdrop of India's rich cultural history. With a limited window for public access each year, the gardens are expected to attract a large number of visitors eager to enjoy the spring bloom and take in the historic beauty of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

