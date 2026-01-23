Amrit Bharat Weekly Express: Nagercoil–Mangaluru regular service starts Jan 27; Know timings, routes

Officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 January 2026 at Thiruvananthapuram, the regular service of Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express will start from 27 January (Nagercoil) and 28 January (Mangaluru) .

PM Modi flagged off four new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, Nagercoil-Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli, and a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. In the latest release from Southern Railways, it is confirmed that the regular services of Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Junction-Nagercoil Junction Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will commence from January 27 from Nagercoil and January 28 from Mangaluru Junction.

Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express: Timings and Routes

A release from Southern Railway here said, "Train No.16329 leaves Nagercoil Jn at 11.40 am on Tuesdays to reach Mangaluru Jn. at 5 am the next day. Train No.16330 leaves Mangaluru Jn.at 8 am on Wednesdays to reach Nagercoil Jn. at 10.05 pm the same day. Train No.16329 is given a huge slack time between Kasargod and Mangaluru Jn. Though it leaves Kasargod at 1.57 am, it reaches Mangaluru Jn. (47 km) at 5 am.

In the return trip, Train No.16330 takes just 37 minutes to reach Kasargod, leaving Mangaluru Jn. at 8 am. The Amrit Bharat Express will have eight Sleeper class, 11 General Second class, two General Second class and one Pantry car coaches. Reservations for the services will open at 8 a.m. on January 24.

Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express: Fare structure

For unreserved Second‑class, the base fare is approximately Rs 35 for trips up to 50 km, while roughly Rs 500 per 1,000 km for longer journeys.



For Sleeper class, the minimum base fare is Rs 46 for up to 15 km, Rs 65 for up to 50 km and around Rs 500 per 1,000 km for longer distances. Besides this, additional charges apply to both classes. Meanwhile, Concessional tickets and free‑pass tickets are not valid on Amrit Bharat trains, and fares stay fixed for a given distance