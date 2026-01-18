Amrit Bharat Express train launch: RAC removed, minimum price for second class Rs 50, check all key features, ticket prices

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five additional Amrit Bharat Express trains on Sunday, a day after launching four such trains. These trains will start from various locations in Assam and West Bengal. Some of the key features include cheaper prices, RAC scrapped and various facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five additional Amrit Bharat Express trains on Sunday, a day after launching four such trains. These trains will start from various locations in Assam and West Bengal. The non-AC train services will connect the two eastern states with other locations across India like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra, South and Western India.

The Amrit Bharat Express train network is part of the central government’s broader vision to modernise India’s railways, making traveling across states comfortable, accessible, and safe. As part of the government’s initiative to make comfort travel affordable, the prices of the train have been kept minimal. With low fares and reduced travel time, the features of Amrit Bharat Express train service make it among the top train services in India.

“Designed to cater to heavy passenger volumes, especially during festive seasons and peak migration periods, these trains will provide reliable, affordable and comfortable connectivity for travellers commuting for employment, education and family needs across different parts of the country,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Key features of Amrit Bharat Express:

-Ticket prices: Indian Railways launched Amrit Bharat II Express trains services from January 2026. The Railway Board said, “It has been decided to introduce Amrit Bharat II Express (introduced from or after January 2026 onwards) over Indian Railways.” For different trains ticket fares differ but the minimum chargeable price is fixed at 200 km for Sleeper class and 50 km for Second class. Non-AC sleeper travel priced at Rs 500 per 1,000 km, with no dynamic pricing.

-The press release states that Amrit Bharat trains are fully non-AC, configured with 11 General Class coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 1 Pantry Car, and 2 Second Class–cum–Luggage–cum–Guard Vans with disabled-friendly compartments.

- Designed and manufactured to meet the needs of the general public, these trains aim to deliver a modern, comfortable, and high-quality travel experience for passengers in the non-AC segment.

- Serves multiple districts across six states and passes near destinations such as Kamakhya Temple and the Ganga ghats of Varanasi, enhancing accessibility, tourism and regional ties.

- A key feature of the new Amrit Bharat II Express is RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets which are being removed from the Sleeper class. All available berths will now be confirmed from the start, so you won't get RAC tickets in Sleeper class.