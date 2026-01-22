Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train services for Kerala this week, check routes, stoppages

Three new train services and a passenger train service will be launched in Kerala to connect Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other key routes. The services will commence from Thiruvananthapuram, Thambaram and Thrissur stations by PM Modi.

As new batches of Amrit Bharat Express train service have been launched, the Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express train service will soon start its operation on Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram route. The non-AC train has been designed for lower to middle income category passengers with amenities and high-quality service with affordable ticket prices.

The train will connect the two South states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu by passing through key cities in these states.

Key routes:

The train number of Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express will be 16122/16121. The express train will pass through Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam.

Between Thiruvananthapuram and Tambaram, the Amrit Bharat Express train will have stoppages at 15 stations, which are: Kulitturai, Nagercoil Town, Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Satur, Kovilpatti, Virudunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Three new Amrit Bharat Express train services launched in Kerala

In a move to facilitate smooth traveling to key routes, the Southern Railway has introduced two weekly Amrit Bharat Express trains this year, with both originating from Tambaram in Tamil Nadu. One will travel to Santragachi in West Bengal via Vijayawada and the other to Thiruvananthapuram.

“This route was chosen over the Chennai Central-Erode-Salem route for better patronage, as well as the availability of space at Tambaram Railway Station compared with Egmore or Chennai Central. The commercial operation begins next week,” said a railway official.

Welcoming this decision, M Nanda Govind, former president of Chennai Malayalee Club, said, “It will certainly benefit people who travel for work, studies and business.”

The Tambaram-Thiruvananthapuram train will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 23 from Thiruvananthapuram. He will launch the train service from Thiruvananthapuram Central along with launching Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Junction Amrit Bharat Express. In another event, Thiruvananthapuram North-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will commence its maiden operation from Thiruvananthapuram North at 10.45 am. From Thrissur, the inaugural service of Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train will also commence at 10.45 a.m.

The Tambaram-Santragachi train, which PM Narendra Modi launched recently in West Bengal, begins operations from Friday.