Amravati Sex Scandal: Sexual assault victim attempted suicide, co-accused arrested

Amid the probe into Amravati sex scandal case, one of the victims attempted suicide on Monday. The minor came to the Vazhar Dam with the intention of committing suicide, but the attempt failed after police succeeded in stopping her.

Amid the probe into Amravati sex scandal case, one of the victims attempted suicide on Monday. The minor came to the Vazhar Dam with the intention of committing suicide, but the attempt failed after police succeeded in stopping her.

The girl is one of the eight victims allegedly sexually assaulted by the primary accused Mohammad Ayaz, alias Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, a resident of Paratwada city in Maharashtra's Amravati district. The police have now been investigating whether the suicide attempt was linked with the sexual assault case.

The Police have already arrested 19-year-old Ayaz, along with eight others, under POCSO Act and on other grave charges for circulating obscene video clips and photographs of minor girls, luring them and on social media sites.

What action has been taken?

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of 40–50 officers have been formed which is probing the case, urging victims to come forward, gathering digital evidence, and the wider network. A laptop, a tab and hard disc have been seized from the house of the one of the accused, Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said. Police raided flats, cafes, and locations in Paratwada–Achalpur–Amravati linked to the accused.

The case began when police launched a probe after obscene video clips and photographs of minor girls emerged on social media sites on April 11. According to police, Ayan Ahmed allegedly brought the girls into a rented flat owned by Manav Sugandhe on Kathora Road which he used to exploit the female survivors. He also used to meet them at three cafes on Kathora Road, in Achalpur and Paratwada, as well as in a garden near Wazzar dam, police officials said earlier.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "A 15-year-old victim from Nagpur has come forward, and her statement is being recorded." Bawankule made the statement after visiting the office of the Amravati superintendent of police .

A police official and two constables, who were seen celebrating the birthday of the prime accused, were also suspended, they had said.

What is the sexual assault case?

The case involves the teen accused allegedly trapping the girls, mostly minors, into his "love" after which he used to record their obscene videos and then blackmail them into prostitution. Tanveer Ahmed claims to have adopted a "playboy" personality after a breakup. He used to target the girls through WhatsApp and Snapchat groups.