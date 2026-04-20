Amravati Sex Scandal: Ayan Ahmad's luxury lifestyle with Thar, guns, cash under scanner; where did money come from?

While the prime accused, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, has been remanded in police custody till April 21 in the Amravati sex scandal case, the investigation is underway to probe his luxury lifestyle and what is the source of it. In the viral reel, his high-end vehicles, display of bundles of cash, and a firearm have come under scanner, with the investigators tracing the source of his income and whether they have been funded by blackmail and exploitation of 180+ minors.

Amravati sex scandal: