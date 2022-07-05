Amravati murder: Here's how a WhatsApp forward killed chemist Umesh Kolhe

(Image Source: IANS)

In the brutal murder of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe, it has been revealed that his Whatsapp forwards supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma became the reason for his death. The 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe was murdered on June 21 with a knife. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of this case.

Investigation into the murder has also revealed that three more residents of Amravati were threatened and made to apologise for supporting Nupur Sharma's views on the recent controversial comments made on Prophet Muhammad.

How the incident unfolded?

Chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed to death by his friend Dr Yusuf Khan, a veterinary doctor. Police investigation has revealed that Kolhe's WhatsApp forwards backing Nupur Sharma had angered victim's friend Dr Yusuf Khan who then shared them in his community groups, leading to the fatal stabbing.

According to sources, Umesh Kolhe had put a controversial post on a WhatsApp group named Black Freedom which was related to the statement of BJP leader Nupur Sharma. This post was later shared on another WhatsApp group where the members got angry after reading it and then decided to take revenge on Umesh Kolhe.

The main mastermind behind the murder of Umesh Kolhe has been arrested from Nagpur. The arrested has been identified as Irfan Sheikh, owner of an NGO from Nagpur, police said. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of the 54-year-old chemist so far.

The first attempt on Umesh Kolhe happened on June 20, but the plan could not succeed. After that, the next day on June 21, when Umesh was returning home after closing his shop, the attackers surrounded him and brutally murdered him with knives. A group of three men attacked him between 10 pm and 10:30 pm. He died during treatment at the hospital.

Police has arrested 7 accused in the murder case of Umesh Kolhe. These include the alleged mastermind Irfan Sheikh, Veterinary Dr Yusuf Khan, Shahrukh, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, Abdul Tawfiq and Mudassir. According to reports, Dr Yusuf Khan is the person who posted the screenshot of Umesh Kolhe's message in another group. After that that post was shared in many more groups.