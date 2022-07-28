Amravati murder case: Prime accused ‘attacked’ by inmates in Mumbai jail, says police

Mumbai's Arthur road jail (File photo)

In a new development in the jarring murder case, the prime accused of the killing of Amravati shop-owner Umesh Kolhe was allegedly attacked inside the jail by as many as five inmates, confirmed the police, as per news agency ANI.

One of the accused in the Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe murder case was "attacked" by five prisoners inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. He was then shifted to another barrack in the same prison, police said.

Earlier this month, the police had rounded up and arrested all the accused and the mastermind behind the gruesome murder of Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe. Six accused - Mudassir Ahmad (22), Shah Rukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22), and Yusufkan Bahadur Khan (44) - had been arrested earlier.

Umesh Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on June 21 by two men riding on a motorcycle. According to police reports, Kolhe had just shut down his shop and was heading home around 10:30 pm on June 21.

He was riding home on his two-wheeler vehicle, when two men on a motorbike approached him from behind, urging him to stop. He was then stabbed in the neck, among other vital injuries, and left for dead. The police said that Kolhe died on the spot.

The incident took place before the similar killing of a tailor in Udaipur. The Udaipur victim had reportedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, a suspended BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Initial investigation by the City Kotwali Police Station in Amravati following a complaint by Umesh Kolhe's son Sanket Kohle led them to arrest two persons - Muddsir Ahmad, 22, and Shahrukh Pathan, 25, on June 23.

A row was sparked by the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma when she made comments about Prophet Muhammad on a TV news debate. The two murder victims had reportedly supported the statements from Nupur Sharma over social media, as per investigations.

