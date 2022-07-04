Amravati murder case: Know timeline of events that led to killing of chemist Umesh Kolhe

File photo

In a shocking incident emerging from Maharashtra, a chemist was brutally murdered in public in the Amravati district, sparking a wave of outrage across the state. According to reports, the chemist was murdered for sharing a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma.

A high-level probe by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) was ordered, and seven persons have been arrested so far in relation to the murder. The police have said that one of the motives for the killing was the support for Nupur Sharma, a former BJP leader who had made objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Here is a timeline of events of the Amravati murder case –

54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe had closed his shop in Amravati at 10 pm and was heading home on his two-wheeler. On his way home, he was stopped by two men on a motorcycle.

A person on the motorcycle stepped off and stabbed Kolhe in the neck with a sharp object. The chemist succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Kolhe was carrying two bags, his mobile phone, and several personal belongings with him, which the assailants did not touch. This ruled out the intent of robbery for the police.

The CCTV footage of the crime scene was released, and the knife with which the attack was done was acquired by the police. The incident took place on June 21, and the two persons in the footage, Mudassir, and Shahrukh were arrested on June 23.

A police official from the local station said that preliminary investigations suggest that Kolhe was killed over a social media post shared by him supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The accused in the Amravati murder case, Irfan Sheikh, was arrested by Amravati police in Nagpur on Sunday. The earlier six accused have been identified as Mudassir Ahmad, age 22; Shah Rukh Pathan, 25; Abdul Thoufique, 24; Shoaib Khan, 22; Atib Rashid, 22 and Yusufkan Bahadur Khan, 44.

Meanwhile, Kolhe’s family has said that they came across several social media forwards by him supporting Nupur Sharma and also condemning ‘love jihad’.

