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Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?

In the heinous case of sexual abuse of minor girls, the civic officials of Maharashtra’s Amravati district have started demolishing parts of the resident of the accused as part of the crackdown against the teenage culprit who has been arrested.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?
Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Civil authorities demolish accused teen’s home
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In the heinous case of sexual abuse of minor girls, the civic officials of Maharashtra’s Amravati district have started demolishing parts of the resident of the accused as part of the crackdown against the teenage culprit who has been arrested.  

Authority bulldozes Tanveer Ahmed’s home 

Complying with the earlier notice, the local administration acted against Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed by bulldozing parts of his house on Wednesday, April 15. He is a resident of Paratwada. The demolition has been a major action amid the ongoing police probe, rising public criticism and a deeper investigation into what is being described as a cyber-enabled sexual abuse racket with minors as the victim, according to a ToI report.  

How Amravati sexual abuse case unfolded? 

According to the investigators, the case first came to light when many obscene videos started circulating online, sounding alarm and prompting quick cyber surveillance measures. Police initially identified nearly 100 such videos, but further probe and assessment have so far found 18 videos and 39 images directly associated with the accused. 

How did Tanveer Ahmed trapped girls? 

Reports suggest that the accused allegedly tricked minor girls through social media sites, recorded inappropriate content without their consent, and used all that data to blackmail and threaten them. The accused shared the videos online, aggravating the impact of the gruesome crime. 

Police have said that he targeted girls online through apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat groups and then gain their trust, making it easier to trap them into a relationship with him. In some cases, he reportedly even took victims to cities like Mumbai and Pune and continued their abuse there. Police believe that the total videos of the crime could be in hundreds as many other girls could be made victims by Ahmed, who have not yet come out.  

How was Tanveer Ahmed arrested? 

Ayan was arrested following a tip-off of his ongoing activities in Amravati's Paratwada. He has been remanded to police custody until April 21, 2026. Several objectionable and obscene videos have been recovered from his mobile phone and forensic teams are working to retrieve additional deleted data. 

Second accused, identified as Ujer Khan Iqbal Khan, who made the videos viral have also been arrested. Around 100 videos were circulated on social media. While the number of victims remain high, police has so far identified 8 minor victims. 

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