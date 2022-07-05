Amravati chemist murder: Killers got bike, Rs 10,000 for stabbing Umesh Kolhe to death, say cops

File photo

The killing of a chemist in Amravati over a social media post shook the country to the core, with the National Investigative Agency (NIA) taking the lead in the investigation. Now, the cops in Maharashtra have revealed that the assailants got compensated for the murder.

According to the police, the assailants got an incentive for murdering Umesh Kolhe, a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati. The cops revealed that the attackers got Rs 10,000 and a bike each for stabbing Kolhe to death in the middle of the road.

Further, the police revealed that they had deciphered from initial investigations that the murder was revenge for Kolhe sharing a social media post on his profile, which supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose comments have sparked outrage across the country.

Now, it is being revealed that not just revenge for Nupur Sharma, but the assailants behind the brutal murder of the chemist were also doing this for petty cash and a bike. During a press conference, the police revealed that they knew about the Nupur Sharma link but chose not to reveal it due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

A few days back, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered a high-level probe by the NIA in the matter, saying that the killings in Amravati and Udaipur are of grave concern. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also termed the murder a “national issue”.

Meanwhile, local body BJP MP Navneet Rana had launched a series of allegations against the Uddav Thackeray government, saying the police in Maharashtra were acting slow until the NIA showed up and took over the investigation.

Umesh Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist in Amravati, was heading home around 10 pm on June 21 after closing his shop. He was then stopped by two people on a motorbike and was fatally stabbed in the neck, succumbing to his injuries.

The killings in Amaravati and Udaipur have sparked a major row, with the Supreme Court slamming Nupur Sharma for the violence, saying that she was responsible for the common man losing his life.

