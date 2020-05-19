Headlines

'Amphan' still intensifying, only Super Cyclone in Bay of Bengal since 2,000: Skymet Weather

The private weather company warned that the wind speed is likely to cross 275kmph, which has rarely ever been achieved in the past.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2020, 08:55 AM IST

Super Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan', in addition to being the maiden cyclone of this pre-monsoon season, also holds the distinction of becoming the only super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal since 2000, Skymet Weather reported on Tuesday. It warned that the cyclone is still intensifying, and the wind speed is likely to cross 275kmph, which has rarely ever been achieved in the past.

"Maiden cyclone of this pre-monsoon season Amphan, also grabs the distinction of becoming the only super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal since the year 2000. It is still intensifying, and the wind speed is all set to breach the mark of 275kmph, rarely achieved in the past. The storm continues to track northward and is poised to recurve NNE and head for Indo-Bangla border for landfall on 20th May afternoon/evening," Skymet Weather stated in a report.

The private weather forecast company provided further details regarding the cyclone's path, informing that the cyclone has "consolidated with super- dense, deep and symmetrical convection, stacking swirling winds, and cloud tops reaching beyond 40,000 feet".

According to Skymet Weather, "the storm is lying in a favorable environment for further development for another 12 hours and lose that privilege thereafter because of relatively cool water and increased wind shear." However, the weather forecast company said that this will be partially offset by the strong radial outflow, largely in sync with the storm motion. "Accordingly, cyclone Amphan will sustain the status of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm nearly up to the landfall on 20th May," Skymet Weather reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Cyclone 'Amphan' has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and has moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the past six hours. It now lay centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is very likely to cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans on May 20 evening.

"The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the past six hours and now lay centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal about 570 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 720 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 840 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," the IMD said on this day.

Odisha government has started evacuating 11 lakh people from coastal areas in view of the warning of strong winds and heavy rains due to Cyclone 'Amphan'. The government authorities are transporting the evacuees to temporary shelter homes.

The West Bengal government has also started evacuating people from low-lying areas to safer places.

The super cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the response preparedness against Cyclone 'Amphan'. 

The Prime Minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed the measures as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

During a presentation on the response plan, the NDRF director general informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground, while 12 others are ready in reserve.

Twenty-four other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country, the force chief told the meeting, the statement said.

