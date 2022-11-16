Among world's 10 most polluted capital cities, Delhi stands at THIS spot; check full list here

Representational Image

Delhi continues to be the world’s most polluted capital city, according to the data released by World of Statistics for the year 2021. The second and third capital cities in the list are Dhaka (Bangladesh) and N'Djamena (Chad).

Here is the list of 10 most polluted cities in the world in 2021, according to World of Statistics:

1.Delhi

2.Dhaka

3.N’Djamena

4.Dushanbe

5.Muscat

6.Kathmandu

7.Manama

8.Baghdad

9.Bishkek

10.Tashkent

On November 14, the World of Statistics had shared the list of world’s most polluted cities, as of November 2022.

In the list too, Delhi stood at the top followed by China’s capital Beijing and Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. The other cities in the list were Hanoi, Kolkata, Shenyang, Karachi, Mumbai, Ulaanbaatar and Kathmandu.

Delhi has been struggling with the issue of air pollution over the past several years, especially during the onset of winter season.

The air quality in Delhi, according to a WHO survey of 1,650 world cities, and a survey of 7,000 world cities by the US-based Health Effects Institute in August 2022, is the worst of any major city in the world.

Air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 2 million people every year; it is the fifth largest killer in India. India has the world's highest death rate from chronic respiratory diseases and asthma, according to the WHO. In Delhi, poor quality air irreversibly damages the lungs of 2.2 million or 50 percent of all children.

On 25 November 2019, the Supreme Court of India made statements on the pollution in Delhi saying "Delhi has become worse than narak (hell)".Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra said that it is better to get explosives and kill everyone.