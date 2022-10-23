Search icon
Among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, 8 are from India and Delhi is not one of them; check full list here

Delhi has managed to keep off the list this time even as it continues to witness dip in AQI in the recent days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Representational Image

With the nip in the air marking the onest of winter season, the pollution levels in several cities has dipped to alarming levels, leaving people bracing for smog and unbreathable air. 

According to the latest data on the World Air Quality Index (https://aqicn.org), as many as eight India cities have found unwanted spots in the list of top worst air quality stations in Asia while only one Indian city -- Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradresh -- has featured in top 10 best air quality stations. 

Surprisingly, Delhi - infamous for the poor air quality during winters - has managed to keep off the list this time even as it continues to witness dip in AQI in the recent days. 

Sector-51, Gurugram topped the list with air quality index of 679 on Sunday morning followed Dharuhera town near Rewari (AQI 543) and Muzaffarpur (AQI 316).    

Talkator, Lucknow (AQI 298), DRCC Anandpur, Begusarai (AQI 269), Bhopal Chauraha, Dewas (AQI 266), Khadakpada, Kalyan (AQI 256), Darshan Nagar, Chhapra (AQI 239) are also in the list.

The only two non-Indian cities in the list of top 10 worst air quality stations are Xiaoshishang Port in China’s Luzhou (AQI 262) and Bayankhoshuu in Mangolia’s Ulaanbaatar. 

AQI from 0 to 50 is considered good, from 51 to 100 it is considered moderate, from 101 to 150 as unhealthy for sensitive groups, from 151 to 200 as unhealthy for all groups, from 201 to 300 as very unhealthy and from 301 to 500 it is deemed hazardous for human health.

