The cyber fraud caller tune featuring Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, warning citizens about cyber crime, will no longer be heard from Thursday, i.e., June 26, NDTV reports. The pre-recorded message by the actor, which used to play each time an user made a phone call, will no longer play from Thursday.

According to the news outlet, citing a source, the message which was a part of the centre's campaign to spread information on rising cyber fraud has been withdrawn as the campaign comes to an end. Amitabh Bachchan had voiced the new initiative, warning citizens about the rising case of digital fraud/crime.

“The campaign has come to an end, and therefore, the caller tune will be removed from today," a source told NDTV. However, the move also comes after several internet users voiced their frustration when the tune delayed phone call, especially in emergency situations.

Netizens also took to social media, expressing anger over the cyberfraud awareness caller tune. On Monday, Big B made a random post on 'X', saying, "Ji Huzoor! Main bhi ek prashanshak hoon toh?" (Yes sir! Even I'm a fan, so?)

An 'X' user replied, "Toh phone par bolna band karo" (Stop saying it over the phone). Responding to the troll, the actor wrote, "Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya (Tell the government, I did what they told me to do)."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the 'Sholay' actor voiced a similar tune, raising awareness on precautions against the virus.