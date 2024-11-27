We are talking about the 1988 film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, directed by Manmohan Desai. There were a couple of stars in this action-drama genre film but still, this film could not even recover its budget.

Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar in the film industry today. He gave one hit film after another and made people crazy with his acting from all over the world. Big B, who started his career with flop films, has also been a part of many multi-starrer films. There was a time when makers believed that a multi-starrer film was a guarantee of a hit. In the same era, Manmohan Desai, who gave blockbusters like Don and Deewar, also made a film. In this film, he cast big stars along with Amitabh Bachchan, but due to Jeetendra, the plan got spoiled so much that the film was a big box office flop.

We are talking about the 1988 film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, directed by Manmohan Desai. There were a couple of stars in this action-drama genre film but still, this film could not even recover its budget. This film with not one or two but four big stars was decided to be made only after the success of 1977's Amar Akbar Anthony. But not one but many changes were made in the film at the last moment and the result was that the film could not even recover its budget. This film proved to be the last film of Manmohan Desai's directorial career.

When the film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Meenakshi Sheshadri was released in 1988, the makers also had high hopes for this film. But this film proved to be a mega-flop. Before this film, the pair of Manmohan Desai and Amitabh Bachchan had given great films to Hindi cinema. Despite this, this film failed to win the hearts of the audience.

Many are unaware that Jeetendra was going to be cast in this film earlier. But due to many changes, this film flopped badly. Along with this film, Manmohan Desai also announced that it was his last directed film. The script of the film was written keeping in mind three actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Rishi Kapoor. But later, only Amitabh and Mithun Chakraborty were seen in the film.

Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi is a multi-starrer film in which actors like Meenakshi Sheshadri, Jaya Prada, Mithun Chakraborty, Amrish Puri, and Nirupa Roy proved their acting prowess. In this film directed by Manmohan Desai, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Gangaa Prasad, Meenakshi played the role of Jamunaa, and Jaya Prada played the role of Saraswathi. Earlier, there was talk of casting Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Jeetendra in this film but later everything in the script was changed, including the name of the film, which is why the original casting plan was dropped.

When the making of this film was being discussed in the year 1985, it was planned to name this film Amar Akbar Anthony Part 2. Manmohan Desai had taken this decision after the success of his 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. The script was also prepared with Amitabh Bachchan as Gangaram, Jeetendra as Jamunadas, and Rishi Kapoor as Saraswatichandra. But Jeetendra left the film midway and Mithun Chakraborty replaced him. After this, a lot of changes were made in the film. It is believed that this decision backfired on the makers.