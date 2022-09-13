'Amit Shah wears muffler worth Rs 80,000': Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi t-shirt row

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo)

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra began earlier this month, the t-shirt worn by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during one of the rallies became the talk of the town, kicking up a political storm between the INC and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

After the BJP’s repeated jibes at Rahul Gandhi over the alleged price of his t-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party has decided to hit back at the ruling party. The Congress party made a similar allegation about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hitting back at BJP over its T-shirt barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Further, the Rajasthan CM also said that the t-shirt jibe at Rahul Gandhi was issued by the BJP because the ruling party is worried that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is getting an "extraordinary response" from people, as per PTI reports.

What problems do they have with the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They are talking about Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt while they themselves wear sunglasses of Rs 2.5 lakh and the muffler of Rs 80,000. The price of the muffler which the home minister wears is Rs 80,000," Gehlot told reporters in Churu.

"They (BJP) are doing politics on T-shirts," he added. Gehlot said the public response to the yatra was extraordinary and the BJP leaders were perturbed. "Prime minister, home minister, and other leaders are leaving their work and attacking Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Just days after the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP took a potshot at the Congress party by posting a photo of Rahul Gandhi during the march, where he is reportedly wearing a Burberry t-shirt which costs over Rs 41,000.

Further, the Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7, with the padayatra beginning in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and ending in Kashmir. The rally is expected to last a total of five months and has the purpose of “uniting and connecting” the country through this march.

(With PTI inputs)

