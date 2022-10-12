Amit Shah vs Nitish Kumar in Bihar: ‘Sitting in Congress’ lap,’ says Shah; Bihar CM hits back in verbal feud

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a visit to Bihar yesterday, delivered a strongly-worded speech in the native village of Jayaprakash Narayan, who led the Bihar movement in the 1970s, giving the country majority of its political leaders.

During his speech at the Sitab Diara village, Amit Shah launched a series of attacks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, owing to the recent turn of events in state politics, when the alliance of JDU and BJP was broken by Kumar.

Amit Shah accused Nitish Kumar of “changing sides five times” even though he claimed to be a follower of Jayprakash Narayan, but has now left the path shown by the socialist icon. This statement sparked a war of words between the two leaders.

During a function marking the birth anniversary of JP, Amit Shah said, “I want to ask the people of Bihar. One who used the name of JP has now bypassed the principles of JP and is now sitting on the lap of Congress for the sake of power. Do you agree with this?”

जेपी का नाम लेकर राजनीति में आये लोग अब पांच-पांच बार पाला बदलकर जेपी के सिद्धांतों को दरकिनार कर चुके हैं।



और आज सत्ता सुख के लिए उसी कांग्रेस की गोदी में बैठ गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/cGH5XXH8gq October 11, 2022

Shah further accused Nitish Kumar of changing sides just for the sake of power, saying that “the people, who changed sides five times for the sake of power, are sitting on the Chief Minister's chair.” Nitish Kumar, while speaking to reporters, responded to these remarks.

While speaking to the reporters in Patna before a meeting, the Bihar CM urged them to “let it go”, saying that Home Minister Amit Shah “doesn’t even know his own state.”

As quoted by NDTV, Nitish Kumar said, “What does he know anyway? How long has he been in politics? How much does he know about his own state? They got a chance only since 2002... When did the JP movement happen? It was in 1974. They keep saying whatever they like. Let it go. Let them say whatever they want.”

