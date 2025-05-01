In his first remarks after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, i.e., May 1, vowed to avenge the incident.

In his first remarks after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, i.e., May 1, vowed to avenge the incident and emphasied that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a befitting response will be given to every act of terrorism.

Sending a strong message against terrorism, Shah said, "If anyone thinks that a cowardly attack is their victory, they must remember this is Narendra Modi’s India — and revenge will be taken, one by one.”

The Union Home Minister made the remarks while addressing an event in New Delhi where a statue of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma was unveiled and a road was renamed in his honour. Bodofa is honoured for his contributions towards the upliftment of the Bodo community in Assam.

Amit Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam. "I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. This is not just the sorrow of their families, but a shared grief felt by the entire nation. I want to assure everyone that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India maintains a strict zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism. If the perpetrators believe they have won, they are gravely mistaken. We will exact retribution for every loss. Terrorism will not be allowed to survive in any part of the country and will be eliminated from its roots. Today, the global community stands with India in its battle against terrorism", he stated.

The Pahalgam massacre

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at tourists at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, claiming 26 lives. Following the incident, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated further as the former vowed to eliminate cross-border terrorism backed by the neighbouring country.