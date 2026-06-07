Amit Shah to launch LPMS on June 9: How new platform could transform border governance in India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to launch the Land Port Management System on June 9 to make India's border management more secure and smarter. Know more about it here.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, on Tuesday will formally launch the Land Port Management System (LPMS) in New Delhi, which is expected to transform India's border infrastructure by creating a smarter and more secure border management. As per an official release, LPMS is designed to bring all of India's land ports under a single, unified digital system, placing them on par with airports and seaports in terms of real-time logistics management and regulatory coordination.

How will LPMS work?

The new system will deliver end-to-end digital workflows for both cargo and passenger processing, covering slot bookings, payments, real-time tracking and single window clearance, which will eliminate paperwork delays and reduce wait times at border crossings.

LPMS will operate as a neutral and open platform, enabling seamless coordination between government agencies and private operators alike. It will be fully integrated with major national systems, including ICEGATE, ULIP, and the Motor Vehicle Ecosystem.

The launch of LPMS comes at a time when cross-border activity has increased significantly. Trade through India's land ports has grown from around Rs 5,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 82,800 crore in 2024-25. Despite several regional geopolitical challenges, the number of cargo vehicles passing through these ports rose from 1.1 lakh to 6.69 lakh, while passenger traffic increased from 1.7 lakh to 25.8 lakh.

The Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which currently operates 15 land ports across India's international border with Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Friday said that the Centre is committed to taking steps to bridge gaps in guarding the country's frontiers by introducing a 'smart border' project, the pilot project of which will be in place by the end of 2026. The motive behind this plan is to stop demographic change in border states like West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar.

(With ANI inputs)