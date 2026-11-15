Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits and Bharat Summit speech, advising him to visit Indian villages and warning Congress of 30 more years out of power.

Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over foreign visits, warns Congress of 30 more years in Opposition (Image source: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Narendra Modi government at international platforms, urging him to focus on visiting villages across India instead of travelling abroad if he wants to return to power.

Addressing an event in Pune, Maharashtra, Shah accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of damaging India's image and attempting to discredit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership before an international audience.

Amit Shah's Advice To Rahul Gandhi On Foreign Visits

Taking a swipe at Gandhi's political strategy, Shah said criticising India on global platforms would not help the Congress leader secure power.

"I want to give a piece of advice to Rahul Gandhi ji: you will not get power by defaming India on international platforms like this. If you want power, stop your foreign trips and start visiting the villages of India; then perhaps your turn might come someday," Shah said.

The Home Minister alleged that Gandhi was attempting to undermine the Prime Minister's leadership despite what he described as international recognition of Modi's work and India's development.

Shah also cautioned Congress workers against continuing to follow Gandhi's current political approach, warning that it could keep the party away from power for another three decades.

"You certainly won't listen, so I want to tell the Congress workers that if you keep following him in this direction, your turn will not come for 30 years," he said.

Why Did Amit Shah Target Rahul Gandhi Over Bharat Summit 2026?

Shah's remarks came a day after Gandhi addressed the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The event, held on November 13 and 14, was organised with the support of the Congress-led Telangana government.

The Home Minister criticised the Congress for inviting left-wing ideologues from India and abroad to the gathering, alleging that the platform was used to target the country and the Prime Minister.

Referring to Gandhi as the Congress party's "prince", Shah accused him of using the international event to express views that, according to the BJP leader, undermined India's image.

Shah also said the Congress was struggling to come to terms with its electoral defeats over three consecutive terms.

At the summit on Saturday, Gandhi had launched a strong attack on the Modi government, raising concerns over democratic institutions and alleging electoral manipulation.

The Congress leader also expressed confidence that the Opposition would defeat the Prime Minister.

"We are going to defeat Mr Modi, we are going to get rid of Mr Modi," Gandhi said, describing Modi's eventual defeat as "already a done deal".

Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Rs 12 Lakh Crore Corruption

Shah also revived the BJP's allegations of corruption against the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, which was in power at the Centre between 2004 and 2014.

The Home Minister claimed that corruption scandals worth Rs 12 lakh crore had taken place during the Congress's decade in power and argued that the party's electoral setbacks reflected public dissatisfaction with its governance.

"Fighting elections, losing, and winning depend on the performance of a party's leaders. You were given a chance for 10 years, and you committed scams and corruption worth ₹12 lakh crore," Shah alleged.

He further claimed that voters had rejected the Congress government and brought Narendra Modi to power in 2014.

Contrasting the UPA government's record with the Modi administration, Shah asserted that no corruption allegations had been established against the Prime Minister during his 12 years in office.

"In 12 years, not even a single allegation of corruption worth even four annas has been levelled against Narendra Modi ji," he said.