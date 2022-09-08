Amit Shah security breach: How fake Home Ministry ribbon led to Hemant Pawar's arrest? Blow by blow account

Amit Shah (File)

In a major security breach, a man hovered around Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was in Mumbai on Tuesday to address an event. The accused, identified as Hemant Pawar, a native of Maharashtra's Dhule, was also seen near the houses of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and at Shah's event. Here is what happened.

Hemant Pawar is said to be 32 years old. He was roaming about the high-security zone.

A senior home ministry official complained about him to the police that arrested him within three hours. The officers claimed the man had been wearing the ribbon tag on his wrists that was not issued by the ministry.

Ribbon tags are used to identify officials in outdoor settings.

The man reportedly identified himself as the personal assistant of a Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are trying to identify his claims.

Hemant Pawar was seen at the houses of the two leaders and at the event of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah; The police later verified the accused's name hadn't been mentioned on the list of people cleared by the security personnel.

The accused has been sent on five-day police custody.

Amit Shah visited Mumbai on Monday for the first time since Eknath Shinde formed a government after toppling Uddhav Thackeray's government.