Amit Shah scraps visit to Shillong amid protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to Shillong, Meghalaya's capital, amidst massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in many northeastern states, Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Amit Shah was supposed to visit the North-Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) on Sunday. "The Union Home Minister was supposed to visit NEPA to attend the passing-out parade of the trained police personnel. But in view of the law and order situation in the northeastern region, especially in Assam, his visit was postponed," an official of NEPA said.

Under the sixth schedule, tribal-dominated regions in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland will be kept outside the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. However, the tweak in the bill did not appease the student unions and civil society groups in Assam and other northeastern states. Massive protests were held by these groups in these regions over the bill's passage in the parliament.

In Assam, the internet services were snapped in several places and the suspension has been extended in for 48 hours beginning Thursday noon, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political), Kumar Sanjay Krishna. An indefinite curfew has also been imposed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Nalbari, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Tezpur and Biswanath. All schools and colleges have been closed till December 22, 2019. Four people have lost their lives due to the violent protests since Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, Amit Shah met the top leaders of three Tripura based parties-Indigenous People`s Front of Tripura, Joint Movement Against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (JMACAB) and Tripura People`s Front (TSP) to hold discussions over CAB. All the leaders have demanded that Tripura should be excluded from the bill.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, a non-government national-level organization of Gorkhas based in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, has also raised issues against the bill stating that Darjeeling hills, Terai and the Dooars should be exempt from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) bill.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by proposing to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The act will provide Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document. , members of these communities, who have come from the three neighboring nations before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will be granted Indian citizenship after a mandatory period of stay.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Thursday, becoming an act of the constitution. The contentious bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, two days after it was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.