India

Amit Shah said 18,000 tests will be conducted every day in national capital by June 20: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta

The all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over management of COVID-19 situation, at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concluded.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2020, 04:18 PM IST

The Union Home Minister has said that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20, according to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by June 20, Delhi Govt will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 testing per day and door to door tracing and mapping will be conducted in containment zones," Gupta told reporters here after the all-party meeting over the management of the pandemic in the national capital.

The all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over management of COVID-19 situation, at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concluded.

Gupta also said that in the all-party meeting, "BJP demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on testing. This demand has been approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

He said that during the course of the meeting, Shah had urged all political parties to set aside their differences during this hour of crisis and come together to fight COVID-19.

Representatives from BJP, Congress, AAP, among other parties and senior officials took part in the meeting held at the MHA today.

Shah had called the meeting after chairing one along with Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Director AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria, and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers.

