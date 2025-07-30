Amit Shah's BIG statement in Rajya Sabha, says, 'Even today, Pakistan able to do terror attacks but...'

Targeting the Congress, the Union Home Minister alleged that for many years, no action was taken to intimidate terrorists."For all these years, no action was taken to intimidate them (terrorists), so why would they have been afraid?"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday admitted in Rajya Sabha that there have been instances of infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that Pakistan has been successful in conducting some terror attacks, but emphasised that the number of incidents is reducing. Speaking in the Upper House, Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi government is committed to ending terrorism and infiltration.

"I admit that even today, Pakistan is able to do some terrorist attacks, and there is infiltration, but the number of incidents is reducing. The Narendra Modi government is committed to ending terrorism and infiltration," Shah said.

Targeting the Congress, the Union Home Minister alleged that for many years, no action was taken to intimidate terrorists."For all these years, no action was taken to intimidate them (terrorists), so why would they have been afraid? Earlier, we only kept sending dossiers, but Narendra Modi gave a reply to them (Pakistan) with airstrike and surgical strike...Khauf paida ho gaya (Fear has been created)," Amit Shah said.

"Congress has no right to ask the BJP questions about terrorism. The only reason terrorism spread in the country was because of Congress' votebank and appeasement politics," Shah said. Amit Shah stated that the entire country had been witnessing how the priority of the Congress party was not national security and ending terrorism, but vote banks and appeasement politics.

"Yesterday, you (Congress) kept asking why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed? I ask why they should not have been killed? Because Rahul Gandhi was supposed to deliver his speech? It does not work like this. The entire country today has seen that the priority of the Congress party is not national security and ending terrorism, but it is politics, vote bank and their appeasement politics...." Shah said during the session.

Shah assured that the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be freed from terrorism."Under Operation Mahadev, we recognised the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I assure that Jammu and Kashmir will be freed from terrorism," Union Minister said.

Further referring to recent remarks of Congress leader and former home minister in the UPA regime, Shah said, "Chidambaram demanded my resignation and questioned Operation Sindoor. He repeatedly challenged the evidence that those involved in the Pahalgam attack were Pakistani terrorists." "Today, I want to ask him--who was he trying to protect? Pakistan? Lashkar-e-Taiba? Or the terrorists themselves?"

"Aren't you ashamed of this?" Shah asked, adding, "But by God's grace, on the very day he raised these questions, all three terrorists were killed."Chidambaram, who served as Home Minister in the UPA tenure, had said in a recent interview with a news outlet that the Government was "unwilling to disclose what the NIA has done all these weeks. Have they identified the terrorists, where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that. They are also hiding the losses."

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI