Amit Shah's BIG statement as he reviews security situation in J-K: 'Security forces will continue to...'

Months after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

Months after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that the security forces will continue to have "full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace in the region".

The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Reaffirming the Modi government's commitment to a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that the sustained efforts of the security agencies have "almost crippled" the terrorist network nurtured by forces hostile to India. He assured that the "Centre will continue to provide all necessary resources to strengthen counter-terrorism operations."

"The security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region," Shah said, while commending the proactive approach of the security agencies. He also appreciated the measures taken by the Union Territory administration and security forces in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, noting that these steps have helped improve the overall security scenario in the Valley.

Emphasising the importance of coordination among all agencies, the Home Minister called for heightened vigilance to completely eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.With the onset of winter, Shah directed the forces to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.

With inputs from ANI

