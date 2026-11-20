Amit Shah said Kashmir is free from India-born terrorists after 35 years after Lashkar terrorist Lateef Bhat was killed in Kulgam.

In a big moment for India's fight against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Kashmir is now free from India-born terrorists after 35 years. He made the statement after the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Why Shah called it a major milestone

Shah was giving a speech at the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) yearly anti-terror conference in Delhi. He said that terrorists who were born in India were no longer present in Kashmir after Lateef Bhat was eliminated. Bhat was wanted for an attack on a CRPF post on November 11 that resulted in the injuries of three troops and had a reward of Rs 15 lakh. Shah attributed the outcome on the ground to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance approach against terrorism.

Focus on the full terror network

Shah said catching one terrorist is not enough; the full network must be dismantled together. He called for a uniform anti-terror strategy from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, reaching every police station, and cited the joint overnight crackdown on the banned PFI by 11 states as a world-class example of coordinated action.

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Action against fugitives and gangs

Shah was giving a speech at the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) yearly anti-terror conference in Delhi. He said that terrorists who were born in India were no longer present in Kashmir after Lateef Bhat was eliminated. Bhat was wanted for an attack on a CRPF post on November 11 that resulted in the injuries of three troops and had a reward of Rs 15 lakh. Shah attributed the outcome on the ground to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance approach against terrorism.

Shah urged states to strengthen ATS cyber units and intelligence sharing, highlighted NIA's expansion and the restructured Multi-Agency Centre, launched the 'Fail-Safe Investigation' book and 'Pushti' portal, honoured seven officers, and stressed a shared, united goal with clear accountability.