Union Home Minister Amit Shah has revealed that he has witnessed remarkable changes in his health and an increase in his working capacity as he has started taking care of his health by making changes in his regular regime. Amit Shah said that he has made a routine of getting the right amount of sleep, food and water intake and regular exercise from the past few years. He made these revelations at an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on World Liver Day. At the event, he urged youth to start taking care of their health by following a strict regular routine.

Amit Shah shares his fitness journey

Amit Shah has improved his health regime amid battling diabetes and excessive weight. While revealing the changes, he said, "I have achieved a very big change since May 2019 till now. By having the right amount of sleep, pure water, food and exercise, I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines." While saying this, he urged the attendees at the event to "dedicate two hours of exercise for their body and six hours of sleep for their brain. This would be extremely useful. This is my own experience".

Shah inaugurated an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre at ILBS and also visited a cartoon gallery organised around the theme of liver health at the institute. The Union Minister also said that he loves to watch cartoons, and jokingly referred to cartoons made on him. "I enjoy cartoons, including those based on me," he said while lauding ILBS director Dr S Sareen for the gallery and other initiatives of the institute. He also talked advocated the government initiatives which are "directly associated with the health of people" like Ujjwala Yojna, Khelo India, and Fit India, among others. Emphasising on government's initiatives he also told everyone that the Union Budget had dedicated Rs 1.27 lakh crore for health, which has increased significantly from Rs 37,000 crore in 2014.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among the attendees of the event.