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Amit Shah ready for detailed Parliament discussion on Delhi police crackdown on students; details here

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Home Minister Amit Shah is ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the alleged Delhi Police action during the July 20 student protests at Jantar Mantar.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Amit Shah ready for detailed Parliament discussion on Delhi police crackdown on students; details here
Amit Shah ready for detailed Parliament discussion on Delhi police crackdown on students; details here (Source: Filephoto/ANI)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to have a detailed discussion regarding queries in Parliament on the Delhi Police crackdown, asserted Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday. The development comes after LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at the Home Minister and demanded a court-monitored probe into alleged police action on the Cockroach Janata Party-led July 20 protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. 

Amit Shah ready to address debate on student-related movements, say Rijiju

While accusing the opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings, Rijiju said the government is fully prepared for a debate on student-related movements. He emphasised the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process. "My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion," he said, while speaking to reporters outside the parliament. 

"We have given our offer. Congress, Samajwadi Party, the opposition have some differences; they should sort it out, we are ready for discussion," he added.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioned Amit Shah's absence from the Parliament monsoon session. "Pellet guns, nail-studded batons, and tear gas shells--these were used to attack students who were peacefully asking questions only about their future. The police beat the girls, leaving injuries on the private parts of several. Minors suffered broken bones. The Modi government responds to questions with such barbarity. And the Home Minister? Nearly 20 days have passed, but Amit Shah hasn't even come to Parliament to answer on this matter. Every opposition proposal for discussion has been rejected. Their silence is not just negligence or oversight--it is an endorsement of the violence. They are either guilty or incompetent. We demand an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. And until they are held accountable, this fight will not stop," he said in a post on X.

Opposition slams government over Jantar Mantar protest row

Opposition has sought a clarification from the government over the Jantar Mantar student protest incident and alleged that the Centre was trying to bring Bills "by hook or crook" without addressing their concerns. Earlier, the four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members. Lok Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, with six of the eight Bills passed by the House cleared without a debate.

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