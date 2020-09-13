Headlines

Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS weeks after discharge, condition stable

Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and his condition is said to be stable.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 13, 2020, 12:18 PM IST

Two weeks after his discharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained about breathing issue on Saturday, sources told Zee News.

The hospital has confirmed the news and said that Shah has been admitted for complete medical checkup.

"As per advise given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical checkup before parliament session for 1-2 days," the official statement from the hospital read. 

The sources told that Shah was admitted around 11 pm on Saturday night. As per the sources, he is being kept in CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS. His condition is said to be stable now.

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 disease which he contracted in early August.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18. He had complained of breathing issues then.

