Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid a visit to the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital is a temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 12 days and has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds, informed DRDO officials.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said that the facility is a perfect hospital and was built here in compliance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"I have been given the information that more than 250 intensive care unit beds have been established here. It is a perfect hospital. This hospital has been set up as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation," he told news agency ANI.

"The DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tata Sons Industries and with support of many organisations this 1,000-bed temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients has been set up. The speciality about this hospital is that it has been set up in just 12 days," Singh added.

Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID-19 cases, including 68,256 recoveries and 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of the Delhi Health Department.

