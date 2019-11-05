Amit Shah praises PM Modi as India opts out of RCEP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised PM Modi as India decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement as its key concerns have not been addressed.

Deciding not to join the deal, PM Modi made it clear that New Delhi will not compromise on "core interests".

Prime Minister Modi mentioned that the present form of RCEP is not reflecting the basic spirt and the agreed guiding principles.

He added that RCEP does not complement India's concerns and outstanding issues, therefore, it was not possible for India to join the agreement in its present form.

Taking it to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "India's decision to not sign RCEP is a result of PM Narendra Modi's strong leadership & unflinching resolve to ensure national interest in all circumstances. It shall ensure support to our farmers, MSMEs, dairy & manufacturing sector, pharmaceutical, steel & chemical industries."

India’s decision to not sign RCEP is a result of PM @narendramodi’s strong leadership & unflinching resolve to ensure national interest in all circumstances. It shall ensure support to our farmers, MSMEs, dairy & manufacturing sector, pharmaceutical, steel & chemical industries. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2019

"Narendra Modi's firm stand over the years of not going ahead with a deal if our interests are not taken care off is a welcome break from the past, where a weak UPA government ceded precious ground on trade and could not protect the national interest," Amit Shah added.

PM @narendramodi’s firm stand over the years of not going ahead with a deal if our interests are not taken care off, is a welcome break from the past, where a weak UPA government ceded precious ground on trade and could not protect national interest. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that since the present RCEP deal has several unresolved issues, therefore, it wouldn't be a wise choice to sign the agreement.

The key issues that concerned New Delhi, included inadequate protection against import surge, insufficient differential with China, keeping the base year as 2014 and no credible assurances on market access and non-tariff barriers.

RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN and six FTA partners.

The RCEP deal will now go ahead with 15 countries. The negotiation for the deal started in 2012 in Cambodia and will be one of the biggest Free trade agreement in the world.