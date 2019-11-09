Amit Shah praises 'landmark' SC judgment as 'milestone in itself'; politicos from across the spectrum pitch in

The Supreme Court has delivered the much-awaited verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. In a historic 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque. The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within 3 months.

The judgement has long been anticipated owing to the highly charged and sensitive nature of the historic issue. Politicos from across the spectrum today pitched in their response regarding the landmark judgement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a series of tweets, said, "I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture."

मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा दिया गया यह ऐतिहासिक निर्णय अपने आप में एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगा। यह निर्णय भारत की एकता, अखंडता और महान संस्कृति को और बल प्रदान करेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

He added, "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi strives for legal dispute; I express my gratitude to all the organizations, Sant Samaj of the entire country and countless unknown people who have tried it for so many years." The Home Minister also said, "This legal dispute of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, which has been going on for decades, has finalized with this decision today. I congratulate the justice system of India and all the justices."

Shah also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Janmabhoomi unanimously and appealed to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to the ruling party's resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony.

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर सर्वसम्मति से आये सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फैसले का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। मैं सभी समुदायों और धर्म के लोगों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम इस निर्णय को सहजता से स्वीकारते हुए शांति और सौहार्द से परिपूर्ण ‘एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत’ के अपने संकल्प के प्रति कटिबद्ध रहें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

दशकों से चले आ रहे श्री राम जन्मभूमि के इस कानूनी विवाद को आज इस निर्णय से अंतिम रूप मिला है। मैं भारत की न्याय प्रणाली व सभी न्यायमूर्तियों का अभिनन्दन करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

श्री राम जन्मभूमि कानूनी विवाद के लिए प्रयासरत; सभी संस्थाएं, पूरे देश का संत समाज और अनगिनत अज्ञात लोगों जिन्होंने इतने वर्षों तक इसके प्रयास किया मैं उनके प्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Ayodhya judgement is a landmark judgement. He appeal to public to maintain peace and calm.

#WATCH "It is a historic and landmark judgement," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on #AyodhyaJudgment pic.twitter.com/0hKNBV79Co — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

Zafaryab Jilani, All India Muslim Personal Law Board: Respect the verdict but the judgement is not satisfactory. There should be no demonstration of any kind anywhere on it.

He added, "We will file a review petition if our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in Supreme Court's rules as well."

Kamal Faruqi of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, too, stood opposed to the verdict.

Kamaal Faruqi,All India Muslim Personal Law Board:Iske badle hume 100 acre zameen bhi de to koi fayda nahi hai.Hamari 67 acre zameen already acquire ki huyi hai to humko daan mein kya de rahe hain vo?Humari 67 acre zameen lene ke baad 5 acre de rahe hain. Ye kahan ka insaaf hai? pic.twitter.com/Pdgyhmhv7Z — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

Randeep Surjewala of the Congress said, "Supreme Court's verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue."