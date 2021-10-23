Amit Shah pays visit to martyred jawan Parvez Ahmed Dar's family, promises job

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day maiden visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir post-Abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Due to this high-profile visit, multi-layer security has been set up in Kashmir. During his visit, Amit Shah met with the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar who was shot dead by terrorists in June this year.

Amit Shah was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh along with other officials. On June 22, inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar was shot dead by four terrorists when he was on his way to a mosque in the Menganwaji Nowgam area of Srinagar. CCTV footage showed the terrorists firing indiscriminately at him.

Amit Shah's Jammu and Kashmir visit comes at a time when there have been several civilian killings in the Union Territory in the past weeks. Ahead of his visit, several traffic restrictions were imposed in Srinagar. Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in Srinagar.

A thick security cover has been thrown around the BJP office in the city where Amit Shah is likely to pay a visit. During Amit Shah's visit, he will inaugurate a direct flight between Srinagar and Sharjah. He will also meet families of those killed in the recent civilian killings in the Valley.

Security arrangements made

Several traffic restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar including for two-wheelers.

Intensive security checks are been conducted across the UT including the capital Srinagar.

Barricades have been put up on the roads across the valley, especially in the city.

Frisking and checking of people have been intensified across UT including Srinagar.

50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley.

A thick security cover around the BJP office in Srinagar where Shah is likely to pay a visit.

Roads leading to Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre have been made off-limits for three days.

Bunkers manned by paramilitary CRPF have come up in several areas of the city and other parts of the UT.