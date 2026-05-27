Amit Shah orders demolition of all illegal structures within 15 km of Indo-Pak border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday issues directions to authorities to firmly impose a 'zero tolerance' policy against illegal constructions within 15 km of India’s borders and under this rule demolish all such structures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday issues directions to authorities to firmly impose a 'zero tolerance' policy against illegal constructions within 15 km of India’s borders and under this rule demolish all such structures.

Shah gave the orders during a high-level security review meeting which he was chairing in Bikaner to comprehensively assess security-related issues concerning the border districts along the Indo-Pakistan Border (IPB).

The meeting was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, senior state government officials, and District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of five border districts – Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Phalodi.

Sharing about his meeting with BSF soldiers on X, Shah wrote, “In Bikaner (Rajasthan), I interacted with the brave soldiers of the BSF who are dedicated day and night to safeguarding the country's borders at the historic Sanchu Border Outpost located on the India-Pakistan border. Every citizen of the country takes pride in the indomitable courage, valor, bravery, and dedication of our border guardians.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned several responsibilities to the district magistrates in the areas of banking, business and major activities. He asked them to confirm legal and financial compliance of bank related activities in the border areas by all banks, verification of big business establishments, examine their funding sources, track mule accounts and false companies, identify fake Aadhaar cards and control cross-border smuggling, officials said.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Minister emphasised a coordinated border management strategy involving the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the State Government machinery to effectively address infiltration, narcotics smuggling, encroachment, terror financing, and other trans-border crimes.

Shah also assessed security related issues, while in Bikaner, in the border districts of Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan border.

The home ministry also said in its statement that Amit Shah has also ordered the border districts to deeply assess the sources, patterns and networks behind crimes and the drug menace in these areas, and to come up with long-time solutions to prevent these problems from cropping up again.

Shah stressed creating a 360-degree security cover for every border district with the involvement of citizens, state machinery, and security agencies.