Amit Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval in Parliament over security situation in Kashmir

A high-level meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, and other officials, regarding the law and order situation in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, is currently underway at the Parliament, according to sources at the Home Ministry. Reports further said that a cabinet meeting has called on Monday at 9:30 AM, although its agenda has not yet been known.

This comes amidst heightened speculation that the Centre is planning something big in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists are being brought back from the state in an immediate basis in view of a security advisory issued by the government.

These meetings could assume significance in the backdrop of swirling rumours or speculation that the Centre could alter the provisions that glove special status to Jammu and Kashmir including on buying land and employment, its trifurcation and delimitation.

Friday's decision by the state government to call off the Amarnath Yatra on security concerns added fuel to the fire with the Yatris and tourist in the valley told to leave the state immediately following intelligence inputs that Pakistan army was planning to target the Yatra through terror attacks.

On Friday, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon told media that in the last three to four days, Army had received specific reports of Pakistan terrorists plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Displaying pictures of a land mine having a Pakistan stamp, Dhillon said combined teams of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been carrying out searches for the last few days.

The government's advisory to call off Amarnath Yatra came right after the Army's press conference.

