Amit Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval in Parliament over security situation in Kashmir

These meetings could assume significance in the backdrop of swirling rumours or speculation that the Centre could alter the provisions that glove special status to Jammu and Kashmir

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 01:00 PM IST

A high-level meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, and other officials, regarding the law and order situation in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, is currently underway at the Parliament, according to sources at the Home Ministry. Reports further said that a cabinet meeting has called on Monday at 9:30 AM, although its agenda has not yet been known.

This comes amidst heightened speculation that the Centre is planning something big in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists are being brought back from the state in an immediate basis in view of a security advisory issued by the government.

These meetings could assume significance in the backdrop of swirling rumours or speculation that the Centre could alter the provisions that glove special status to Jammu and Kashmir including on buying land and employment, its trifurcation and delimitation. 

Friday's decision by the state government to call off the Amarnath Yatra on security concerns added fuel to the fire with the Yatris and tourist in the valley told to leave the state immediately following intelligence inputs that Pakistan army was planning to target the Yatra through terror attacks.

On Friday, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon told media that in the last three to four days, Army had received specific reports of Pakistan terrorists plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Displaying pictures of a land mine having a Pakistan stamp, Dhillon said combined teams of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been carrying out searches for the last few days.

The government's advisory to call off Amarnath Yatra came right after the Army's press conference.

Further updates are expected.

BCCI announces next course of action against Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Centre orders CBI to probe horrific Manipur video, says 'government has zero...'

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

