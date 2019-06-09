Amit Shah meets Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra leaders in view of assembly elections

The meeting is taking place in the BJP head office in the national capital.

After registering a massive victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday called on a meeting of core groups of Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand to strategise for the assembly polls scheduled to take place in the said states later this year.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, National General Secretary Ramlal along with other BJP leaders are present in the meeting.

The BJP president and Union Home Minister also sought a report on Bengal violence that killed 4 party workers amid clashes with TMC.

"Union Home Minister has asked for a report from the state government and I am sure Centre will take this up seriously. There is a lot of anger among the people over the incident," said Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary said.

Violence among BJP-TMC has intensified post-Lok Sabha election 2019 results following BJP's impressive performance in the state.