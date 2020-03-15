Amit Shah meets Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party delegation, assures release of all J&K political prisoners

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met a 24-member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir’s newly-formed Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, and assured them that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will take all steps for the overall development of the Union Territory.

Shah expressed confidence that visible changes will be seen on the ground in the next three to four months.

Besides the members of the delegation, senior officials of MHA, including Home Secretary AK Bhalla, were present in the meeting. Around 40 odd issues were raised by the delegation in the meeting.

The Home Minister assured the delegation that there is no intention of the Central Government for demographic change in the region and all such talks have no basis at all.

He said the government will work with all sections of the society to realise the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at an early opportunity.

Shah said that Prime Minister in his address to the nation after the abrogation of Article 370 said this and even he, himself in his speech in Lok Sabha on August 6, 2019 expressed the same. The Home Minister said this is also good for India’s interest, as the region is a border area.

On the issue of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said all decisions on relaxations being taken by the Prime Minister and implemented by Home Ministry are based on ground realities and not due to any pressure.

He referred to steps like the release of people from preventive detention, restoration of internet, relaxation in curfew and added that even political prisoners will be freed in times to come as the main objective of the government is that not a single person should die, be it a common Kashmiri or security personnel.

The Home Minister assured the delegation that Jammu and Kashmir will have a better domicile policy than other states in the country.

The Home Minister told the delegation that soon a very attractive Industrial Policy will be announced for rapid economic development and a and bank has already been created, a government statement said.

He added that a reasonable economic development policy will be drafted soon after widespread consultation.

Shah said J&K attracted Rs 13,000 crore investment for the last 70 years and expressed hope that by 2024 three times more investment will come in the region as there is huge potential for the same and investors are also willing to come forward. This will also solve the problem of unemployment in the region, he added.

On the issues of reservation, the Home Minister said that a commission will be set up soon and reiterated that no injustice will be done to Gujjars, nomads and other communities, the government statement said.

He emphasised that there is no discrimination in the implementation of Central Laws in Jammu and Kashmir and interests of all sections will be taken care of.

On the issues concerning J&K Bank, he assured the delegation to personally look into the problems. He said that issues on bureaucratic front and loopholes in general administration will be resolved on a fast track basis.

Shah said that he will also ask Lieutenant Governor GC Murumu to appoint a nodal person to meet the aggrieved people twice in a week.

He also asked the delegation to provide feedback from the grassroots for their prompt redressal.