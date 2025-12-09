Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the debate on Vande Mataram and blamed the Congress for India’s partition by saying that the ‘politics of appeasement’ led to the division of the national song and thereby the country’s partition.

The Vande Mataram debate generated a lot of heat in Rajya Sabha as the two biggest parties, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress, continued to accuse each other of anti-nationalism. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the debate on Vande Mataram for long and blamed the Congress for India’s partition by saying that the ‘politics of appeasement’ led to the division of the national song and thereby the country’s partition. He also accused the party of imposing Emergency at a time when India was celebrating the song’s 100th anniversary.

Amit Shah blames Congress for India’s partition

“When Vande Mataram was limited after it completed 50 years, that is when appeasement started. That appeasement led to the partition of the country. Had the Congress not divided Vande Mataram for appeasement, the country would not have been divided into two... When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, an Emergency was imposed. There was no scope for the glorification of the national song. Indira Gandhi imprisoned those who propagated and raised the slogan of Vande Mataram,” he said.

‘Nehru divided the song’

Shah also slammed Congress for questioning the need for a debate on Vande Mataram, and alleged that first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru divided the poem and shorten it to just two stanzas on its golden jubilee. He said, “India was not independent when Vande Mataram completed 50 years. When the golden jubilee of Vande Mataram was due, Jawaharlal Nehru limited the national song to two stanzas.”

“When discussions were held in the Lok Sabha yesterday, both members of the Gandhi family were absent from the House. Right from Jawaharlal Nehru to the current leadership, Congress continues to oppose Vande Mataram,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah also criticised the Congress for linking the timing of Vande Mataram debate to the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Shah said some Opposition MPs had said the debate was linked to electoral politics in West Bengal. “Some people believe that because there are elections in Bengal, this discussion is being held. They want to link the glorification of Vande Mataram with the West Bengal elections. I think they need to reconsider their understanding.”

The discussion lasted almost till midnight with a large number of members expressing their views during the nearly 12-hour debate. The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year.