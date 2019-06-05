Amit Shah holds top ministers meet, discusses life sans Iran oil

Amit Shah

On day three of assuming office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two back-to-back meetings on top priority issues related to India's energy security and Jammu & Kashmir.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reached Shah's office in North Block to review the $2.4 billion investment proposal for a gas field in Mozambique. State-run Bharat Petroleum is slated to bid for the lucrative deal that could go a long way in building up energy security for the country that is on a short fuse after Iran crisis.



The meeting was called specifically to thrash out issues before reaching the cabinet clearance in advance to avoid any fiascos that have taken in the past. Incidentally, all such meetings in the past were taken by former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, considered de-facto number two in the Modi cabinet. This meeting, with all ministers turning up to Shah's office, marks his importance in the new Modi cabinet.

Kashmir & delimitation

Shah held another meeting with top ministry officials to discuss the touchy issues of delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir and the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.



Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of the Kashmir division in the ministry briefed problems in Kashmir and scheduled elections. They also discussed process to start delimitation exercise in the state. BJP has been raising the issue of withdrawal of a 16-year-old freeze on delimitation exercise.



Shah was also made aware about security steps being made for the Amarnath Yatra.

Stress On Energy Security

