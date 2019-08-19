Amit Shah holds meeting with NSA Doval, Gauba over J-K

Headlines

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

'Trying to persuade me': Sharad Pawar says NCP will not go with BJP

'Kohli wanted to win, but...': Former Pakistan skipper drops bombshell ahead of Asia Cup

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

Meet Roshini Sangwan, woman who weight lifts even at 68 with trainer son

Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2023

Superfoods to increase sperm count

Diabetes tips: Worst foods for diabetic patients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

HomeIndia

India

Amit Shah holds meeting with NSA Doval, Gauba over J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and top officials to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 05:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and top officials to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told ANI that officials briefed Shah about the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the opening of 190 schools in the Valley.
After the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, no violence has been reported so far except one or two clashes in the past week. The valley has been peaceful.

Normal life has been restored in the Jammu region with the internet services snapped from only some pockets in the region.
Some major decisions have been taken in the meeting to restore normal life in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting comes after Doval returned here after a 10-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir which was undertaken in the aftermath of the Centre's decision to scrap Art 370 and create two new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

During his stay, Doval had interacted with different sections of society and oversaw the security arrangements in the state and interacted with local people in Shopian, Anantnag and downtown Srinagar. He had also interacted with jawans from Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sudha Murthy included in NCERT panel to develop textbooks according to new curriculum

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Viral video: Ferocious lion hunts down and overpowers enormous hippo, internet is stunned

LIC policy: Invest Rs 1600 per month and get Rs 6.62 lakh on maturity, here’s how

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE