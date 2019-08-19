Amit Shah holds meeting with NSA Doval, Gauba over J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and top officials to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told ANI that officials briefed Shah about the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the opening of 190 schools in the Valley.

After the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, no violence has been reported so far except one or two clashes in the past week. The valley has been peaceful.

Normal life has been restored in the Jammu region with the internet services snapped from only some pockets in the region.

Some major decisions have been taken in the meeting to restore normal life in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting comes after Doval returned here after a 10-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir which was undertaken in the aftermath of the Centre's decision to scrap Art 370 and create two new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

During his stay, Doval had interacted with different sections of society and oversaw the security arrangements in the state and interacted with local people in Shopian, Anantnag and downtown Srinagar. He had also interacted with jawans from Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF.