'Amit Shah has gone crazy': RJD chief Lalu Yadav slams Home Minister for attacking Bihar govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(L), RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

A day before meeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for his attack on Bihar's ruling alliance and emphasized the importance of Opposition unity.

"Amit Shah has totally gone crazy. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will face a rout in 2024 as well. That is why he is going there running and speaking of jungle raj and all those things. What did he do when he was in Gujarat", Yadav told reporters.

Amit Shah is perturbed. His Govt was wiped out from there (Bihar). The same is going to happen in 2024. So, he is running around & saying "jungle raj" and all that. What did he do when he was in Gujarat? There was jungle raj when he was there: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi pic.twitter.com/aycSHyJIDW — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

"Jungle raj was in Gujarat when he was there," the former Bihar chief minister alleged.

On Sunday evening, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav are expected to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi. After CM Kumar broke away from the BJP-led NDA, the two parties recently came together to form the government in Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar and I will meet Sonia Gandhi. We are making all efforts to unite the opposition...Yes, we will uproot (them). How many times do I need to say this?," Yadav added, upon being asked about the Opposition's odds of removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in 2024.

At a rally in Purnea, Shah claimed that the Kumar-RJD jodi will be wiped away (soopda saaf') in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that the BJP would win a majority on its own in the state assembly elections a year later.

