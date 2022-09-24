Search icon
'Amit Shah has gone crazy': RJD chief Lalu Yadav slams Home Minister for attacking Bihar govt

The RJD and JD(U) had recently joined hands to form the Bihar government after CM Kumar broke away from the BJP-led NDA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(L), RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

A day before meeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for his attack on Bihar's ruling alliance and emphasized the importance of Opposition unity.

"Amit Shah has totally gone crazy. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will face a rout in 2024 as well. That is why he is going there running and speaking of jungle raj and all those things. What did he do when he was in Gujarat", Yadav told reporters.

 

"Jungle raj was in Gujarat when he was there," the former Bihar chief minister alleged.

On Sunday evening, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav are expected to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi. After CM Kumar broke away from the BJP-led NDA, the two parties recently came together to form the government in Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar and I will meet Sonia Gandhi. We are making all efforts to unite the opposition...Yes, we will uproot (them). How many times do I need to say this?," Yadav added, upon being asked about the Opposition's odds of removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in 2024.

At a rally in Purnea, Shah claimed that the Kumar-RJD jodi will be wiped away (soopda saaf') in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that the BJP would win a majority on its own in the state assembly elections a year later.

