Amit Shah hails structural reforms announced by Sitharaman, says will help in building Atmanirbhar Bharat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the structural reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the 'landmark decisions' will surely revive the economy that has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thank PM Shri Narendra Modi and FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for today’s landmark decisions which would surely boost our economy and further our efforts towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Shah said.

He added that PM Modi's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' is the key to India's phenomenal growth in the last 6 years.

Shah congratulated PM Modi for taking the steps to make India self-reliant in coal production. "Rs. 50,000 crores for infrastructure development in the coal sector and introduction of commercial mining is a welcome policy reform which will bring more competition and transparency," he said.

"Raising the FDI limit in defence manufacturing to 74% and banning the import of selected weapons/platforms with year-wise timelines will surely boost Make in India and reduce our import burden. A strong, secure and empowered India is Modi Government’s topmost priority," the Home Minister said.

Shah further thanked PM Modi for 'futuristic' decisions to give a boost to the aviation sector and said, "By easing out restrictions on utilisation of Air Space, our aviation sector will be benefited by about Rs. 1000 crores per year. Further, the tax regime for MRO has been rationalized to make India a global hub for Aircraft MRO."

Talking about the decision to boost private sector presence in the field of space and social infrastructure development, the Home Minister said, "I applaud PM Modi for today’s decisions like providing Rs.8100 crore revamped Viability Gap Funding to boost private sector investment in social infrastructure and encouraging private participation in Space activities so that they can become a co-traveller in India’s space journey."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the fourth tranche of the COVID-19 stimulus package of the government aimed at dealing with the economic slowdown.

This was Sitharaman's fourth consecutive press conference in four days and focused on coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation sector, power distribution companies in Union Territories, space sector and atomic energy sector.