Amit Shah hails PM Modi's leadership in handling coronavirus crisis, says 'truth is self-evident'

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said that the entire world is praising the way he handled the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The Minister took to Twitter to praise PM Modi, saying that the truth is 'self evident'.

“Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership,” Shah tweeted.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2020

His remarks come moments after Congress President Sonia Gandhi attacked the government over 'inefficient' handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Gandhi said that 12 crore jobs have been lost due to the lockdown and the government should provide Rs 6,500 to each family to tide over the effects of the crisis as the lockdown has brought the economy to a standstill.

"Sections of our society face acute hardship-particularly our kisan-khet mazdoors, migrant labours, construction workers and in the unorganized sector. Trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed,” said Sonia Gandhi during her address to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

She also asked the government to arrange for more testing kits. "We have repeatedly urged the Prime Minister that there is no alternative to Testing, Trace, and Quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits number and quality are poor," she said.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 21,393 after witnessing 1,409 cases in the last 24 hours. 681 people have lost their lives from the virus so far while 4,257 people have been cured and discharged.