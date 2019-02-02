Amit Shah hails budget that aims 'everybody's development'

Hailing the Interim Budget 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday said the budget aims at "development of all" and will help spurring India's progress. Talking to reporters in Delhi, Shah said that the Budget has addressed the concerns of all sections of the society – farmers, poor, aspirational class, youth, small industries.

"To help the agricultural input of the farmers, the government has announced Rs 6,000 per year cash support to small and marginal farmers with a budgetary allocation of Rs 75,000 crore. This will act as a catalyst in doubling farmers' income," Shah said.

The BJP president said the benefits under Kisan Credit Scheme, interest subvention will help the farmers in a big way. Calling the hike in income tax exemption up to Rs 5 lakh as "historic", Shah said the move will not only provide tax relief to the middle class but also "deepen" their participation in India's development.

A separate fishery department for fishery is a significant move, Shah said. Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan – a social security pension scheme for workers in the unorganised sector – will help around 10 crore poor labourers, Shah said.

The BJP president said the government's decision to create one crore digital villages will help bridging Rural-Urban divide apart from generating employment in the rural areas. On Rs 3 lakh crore outlay for the defence sector, Shah said after India's Independence this budget has given the highest allocation for the defence sector.

Budget Highlights